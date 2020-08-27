New Zealand stock exchange to reopen Friday after cyber attacks

Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s stock exchange will reopen on Friday following measures put in place to maintain system connectivity after two cyber attacks this week led to trading being halted over three days, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

The exchange was hit by offshore distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, a common way to disrupt a server by overwhelming it with a flood of internet traffic, on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)