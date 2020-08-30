Company News
August 30, 2020 / 10:00 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

NZ bourse says markets to open as usual after last week's cyber attacks

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s stock exchange said markets were expected to open as usual on Monday, after a series of cyber attacks last week impacted the bourse’s ability to publish market announcements and forced it to halt trading multiple times.

“NZX continues to work closely with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber-security partners,” Chief Executive Mark Peterson said.

NZX Ltd faced disruptions for four consecutive days last week by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, causing trading to halt in its cash markets and disrupting operations in its debt market. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao)

