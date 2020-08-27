UPDATE 1-New Zealand stock exchange to reopen Friday after cyber attacks

(Adds NZX comment, background)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s stock exchange will reopen on Friday following measures put in place to maintain system connectivity, after two cyber attacks this week led to trading being halted over three days, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

The exchange was hit by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday, targeting NZX’s websites and markets announcement platform.

The company said the cyber attacks had originated offshore.

“NZX has been continuing to work with its network service provider Spark, and national and international cyber security partners ... to address the recent cyber-attacks,” it said in a brief statement on Friday.

DDoS attacks are designed to overwhelm websites and internet servers through heightened traffic, until they can no longer cope with the scale of data requested.

NZX was forced to halt trading in its cash markets between Tuesday and Thursday, while operations at its debt market, Fonterra Shareholders Market and derivatives market were also disrupted. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)