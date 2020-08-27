UPDATE 2-New Zealand bourse crashes for fourth day after cyber attacks

(Updates with statement from bourse operator about trading halt)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s stock exchange crashed for a fourth day in a row on Friday, due to network connectivity issues relating to two cyber attacks targeted at the bourse this week, bourse operator NZX Ltd said.

The NZX Main Board, NZX Debt Market and Fonterra Shareholders’ Market are currently in a halt, the operator said in a statement.

NZX had said earlier in the day that the stock exchange would reopen following measures put in place to maintain system connectivity.

“The pre-open of the NZX Main Board and Fonterra Shareholders’ Market was extended today, and they were moved straight from pre-open to halt at approximately 10:32 a.m. ( 2232 GMT) today,” NZX said in its statement to the bourse.

A halt was also placed on the NZX Debt Market at 9:58 a.m., it said.

The exchange was hit by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday, forcing it to halt trading in its cash markets and disrupting operations in its debt market, Fonterra Shareholders Market and derivatives market.

DDoS attacks are designed to overwhelm websites and internet servers through heightened traffic, until they can no longer cope with the scale of data requested. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Stephen Coates)