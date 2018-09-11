New Zealand's NZX partners with Nasdaq

Sept 12 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s bourse operator NZX Ltd said on Wednesday it had agreed to cooperate with U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq Inc to explore opportunities in dual listings, depository receipts and other areas.

The company said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Nasdaq on the matter, and that it had also approved the exchange as a recognized stock exchange for equity listings.

NZX added that it would host Nasdaq executives in New Zealand to advance discussions. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)