NZX Ltd signs MOU with HKEX to expand international presence

Jan 31 (Reuters) - NZX Ltd said on Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd as the two exchanges look to collaborate on a range of assets.

“This supports the New Zealand exchange’s commitment to increase its international presence as outlined in NZX’s recently released strategy,” NZX Chairman James Miller said in a statement.

The memorandum would result in the two exchanges looking to cooperate in areas including dual listings, derivatives, listed debt and depository receipts, among others. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)