NZX hopes to reopen derivatives trade this evening, cash markets on Tuesday

Dec 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand Stock Exchange operator NZX Ltd said it hopes to resume trading on its derivatives market on Monday evening, while its cash markets would remain on a trading halt after it flagged a network connectivity issue earlier.

The cash markets would resume normal trading on Tuesday, the company said.

“NZX is working with its vendor to determine if it can reopen the derivatives market for trading this evening,” NZX said in a statement.

The company had earlier advised of a trading halt on all boards, including the main board, debt market and Fonterra Shareholders’ Market and derivatives market.