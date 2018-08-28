New Zealand share trading halted by NZX outage

WELLINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Trade on New Zealand’s stock exchange, NZX, was halted on Tuesday due to a series of glitches, the market operator said.

The outage, which affected trading and stock exchange releases, began just after 1119 local time (2319 GMT Monday), according to an alert on Thomson Reuters Eikon, and remained unresolved throughout the afternoon.

An “internal operational issue” had initially caused trading to halt, which had been resolved, but a “secondary issue” had arisen and caused further delay, said NZX Chief Financial Officer Graham Law in an email.

“The exchange has been in regular contact with market participants throughout the period,” said Law. “NZX’s current focus is on recommencing trading as soon as possible.”

He said that the issues were not related to a technical problem with the NASDAQ trading system used by NZX, but did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)