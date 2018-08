Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand bourse operator NZX Ltd said on Wednesday it will implement changes to its trading and clearing pricing structure from October.

The new pricing structure will remove the current NZ$1.31 per-trade fixed fee and move to a fully variable or value-based fee structure, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)