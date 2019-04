PRAGUE, April 25 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic’s board proposed a shareholder payout of 21 crowns per share, unchanged from the previous year, the telecoms company said on Thursday.

The payout consists of a 17 crown per share dividend, representing 98 percent of 2018 unconsolidated net profit, along with a 4 crown per share distribution of the company’s share premium, it said in a statement.

It set June 4 as the dividend right date. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)