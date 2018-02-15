FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018

O2 Czech Republic to propose paying out CZK 21/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic intends to propose paying out 21 crowns per share in dividend and distribution of share premium, the company said on Thursday, same as last year.

The telecoms operator said its board had approved a 17 crown dividend payout, or 98 percent of unconsolidated net profit for 2017, and was considering paying 4 crowns on top of that from the premium, which would bring the total payout to 6.52 billion crowns ($320.93 million)

$1 = 20.3160 Czech crowns Reporting by Jan Lopatka

