Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 29, 2019 / 8:55 AM / in 21 minutes

O2 Czech Republic to propose shareholder payout before AGM -CFO

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The board of fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic will make a shareholder payout proposal well ahead of its annual general meeting, Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said on Tuesday.

The company reported on Tuesday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit a touch deeper than analysts expected. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the company to maintain last year’s shareholder payout of a total 21 crowns per share.

O2 Czech Republic’s Chief Executive Jindrich Fremuth also said on an earnings call the company expected more clarity in the coming months on a new spectrum auction and whether it may take place in the second half of the year or early next year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below