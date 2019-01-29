O2 Czech Republic to propose shareholder payout before AGM -CFO

PRAGUE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The board of fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech Republic will make a shareholder payout proposal well ahead of its annual general meeting, Chief Financial Officer Tomas Kouril said on Tuesday.

The company reported on Tuesday a drop in fourth-quarter net profit a touch deeper than analysts expected. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect the company to maintain last year’s shareholder payout of a total 21 crowns per share.

O2 Czech Republic’s Chief Executive Jindrich Fremuth also said on an earnings call the company expected more clarity in the coming months on a new spectrum auction and whether it may take place in the second half of the year or early next year. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)