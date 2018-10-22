FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-Britain's O2 delays IPO citing Brexit uncertainty -Sky News

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British mobile operator O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica, is putting its 10 billion pound ($13 billion)initial public offering plans on hold, Sky News reported on Monday.

Britain's second-largest mobile operator had been expected to list on the London Stock Exchange this year, but is postponing the float amid market uncertainty until after Brexit, according to the report here

$1 = 0.7698 pounds Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

