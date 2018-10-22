RPT-Britain's O2 delays IPO citing Brexit uncertainty -Sky News

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

Oct 22 (Reuters) - British mobile operator O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica, is putting its 10 billion pound ($13 billion)initial public offering plans on hold, Sky News reported on Monday.

Britain's second-largest mobile operator had been expected to list on the London Stock Exchange this year, but is postponing the float amid market uncertainty until after Brexit, according to the report here