Dec 6 (Reuters) - British mobile operator O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica, said on Thursday it was investigating reports of customers facing issues while using some services.

Britain's second-largest mobile operator initially said here in a tweet that it was looking into issues with data and voice service usage. It later said in a separate tweet that voice calls were working properly. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)