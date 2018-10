Oct 4 (Reuters) - British mobile operator O2, which is owned by Spain’s Telefonica SA, said on Thursday it was aware of an issue with its network and its engineers were looking into it as a priority.

Media reports had earlier suggested that O2’s network was down and thousands of customers were unable to make or receive calls.

Several customers took to social media to complain about the outage. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)