SoftBank's Vision Fund to invest $440 mln in UK start-up OakNorth- FT

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp’s Vision Fund will invest $440 million in British banking start-up OakNorth, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources familiar with the deal.

The investment will value the start-up at around $2.8 billion, the report on.ft.com/2SinoN5 said.

British media had reported late last year that OakNorth had held talks with SoftBank about a potential investment.

SoftBank’s technology-focused Vision Fund has multi-billion-dollar investments in U.S. companies, including WeWork and Uber.

OakNorth and SoftBank did not respond to requests for comment outside regular working hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Philip George in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)