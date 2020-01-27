Former British finance minister Philip Hammond joins OakNorth board

LONDON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Former British finance minister Philip Hammond has joined OakNorth’s advisory board, the bank said on Monday.

OakNorth, which lends to small businesses and also operates a technology platform which it has licensed to banks worldwide, is backed by investors included Japan’s SoftBank Group and has been valued at $2.8 billion.

Hammond served as finance minister under former leader Theresa May but was expelled from the Conservative party in September by current Prime Minister Boris Johnson after voting to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement. (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Huw Jones)