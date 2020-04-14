Oasis and Warehouse to appoint administrator; 2,300 jobs at risk - Sky News

April 14 (Reuters) - Fashion retailers Oasis and Warehouse are close to appointing Deloitte as administrators after deal talks with prospective buyers fell through, putting around 2,300 jobs at risk, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic is thought to have made a sale impossible to conclude, the report said.

The administrators are expected to furlough most of the employees at the British high street chains, soon after talks began with potential buyers following an approach from an unnamed company, according to the Sky News report. (bit.ly/2wD72Fg)

Oasis and Warehouse, owned by Icelandic bank Kaupthing, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)