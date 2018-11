Nov 26 (Reuters) - Payroll processor Paychex Inc said on Monday it plans to buy Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition Corp for $1.2 billion in cash to expand its human resources outsourcing services.

West Palm Beach, Florida-based Oasis serves more than 8,400 clients. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)