REFILE-Obayashi Corp shares tumble as media report alleged bid-rigging
December 11, 2017 / 12:56 AM / in an hour

REFILE-Obayashi Corp shares tumble as media report alleged bid-rigging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the date of Obayashi Corp’s statement in second paragraph to Monday)

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Obayashi Corp were down as much as 6 percent on Monday after media reported it is under investigation on suspicion of rigging contracts for Japan’s magnetic levitation train line.

Obayashi Corp, one of Japan’s biggest construction firms, said in a statement on Monday it had been searched by prosecutors without providing details.

Media reported that a senior Obayashi executive was questioned over the suspected rigging of bids for contracts related to Central Japan Railway Co’s magnetic levitation train line that will link Tokyo and Nagoya. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
