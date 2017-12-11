UPDATE 1-Obayashi Corp says prosecutors have launched probe, shares tumble

* Obayashi Corp shares slide 8 percent

* Contracts for work on maglev line being probed - local media

* One contract involves JR Central, Toda Corp - Nikkei

* Second contract involves Maeda Corp - Nikkei (Recasts and adds details of media reports)

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Obayashi Corp disclosed on Monday it had been raided by prosecutors - a probe that media reports said were related to allegations that the construction firm had rigged bids for Japan’s maglev train line, sending its shares tumbling 8 percent.

Obayashi Corp, one of Japan’s biggest construction firms, said the probe by Tokyo prosecutors was due to suspicion of “deceptive obstruction of business”, adding that it was cooperating with the authorities.

The allegations of bid-rigging come at a time when Japan’s corporate culture is under scrutiny after a string of compliance failings at Japanese manufacturers.

Prosecutors are investigating a contract won by a joint venture made up of Obayashi, Toda Corp and a unit of Central Japan Railway Co (JR Tokai) to build a tunnel emergency exit, the Nikkei business daily reported.

A separate contract won by Obayashi, the JR Tokai unit and Maeda Corp is also under investigation, it said.

A representative for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

Japan is working on a 9 trillion yen ($79 billion) maglev or magnetic levitation train line that will link Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka. The Tokyo-Nagoya link, which will allow users to travel between the cities in just 40 minutes, is due to start operations in 2027.

Obayashi’s shares were down 8 percent in morning trade, giving it a market value of some 986 billion yen ($8.7 billion).

Toda Corp and Maeda Corp shares fell more than 2 percent while JR Central shares lost more than 1 percent. ($1 = 113.66 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edwina Gibbs)