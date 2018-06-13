FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 1:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Austria's Oberbank withdraws from Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s Oberbank, one of the first Western banks to sign a deal to provide project finance to Iran, said it will withdraw from the country due to the threatened U.S. sanctions.

President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran last month and said that he would reimpose economic sanctions on the country.

Oberbank said transactions and letters of credit related to Iran will be provided exclusively for contracts signed before May 8, and payments will most likely no longer be possible from Nov. 4. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Louise Heavens)

