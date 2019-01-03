Obituary: John Lee-Tin

LONDON, Jan 3 (IFR) - The debt capital markets community is mourning the loss of John Lee-Tin, who died of cancer at the end of 2018.

Lee-Tin was a well-loved and respected figure in the banking and issuer community after a long career in the public sector debt markets.

“John was one of the most popular and accomplished people not just on our own trading floor, but across the public sector capital markets industry,” said Troy Rohrbaugh, head of macro markets at JP Morgan, in a statement.

“We will deeply miss his relentless positivity, and the sheer energy that he brought to colleagues, clients and friends alike. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, and to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Lee-Tin had worked at JP Morgan for 26 years, originally as part of Bear Stearns.

After joining the debt capital markets desk in 2004, Lee-Tin took over JPM’s public sector capital markets group in 2011 and was a managing director, head of SSA DCM for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

He worked on many deals and helped build one of the most consistently successful SSA franchises. The bank was number two in the All international SSA league tables over recent years. (Reporting by Helene Durand)