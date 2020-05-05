Corrections News
May 5, 2020 / 5:05 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

CORRECTED-Oerlikon withdraws 2020 guidance due to market uncertainty

1 Min Read

(Corrects EBITDA figure in paragraph 3)

May 5 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon withdrew on Tuesday its full-year guidance, citing a high degree of market uncertainty over the coronavirus crisis.

The group previously expected order intake and sales of between 2.5 billion and 2.6 billion Swiss francs ($2.6 billion to $2.7 billion) and earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) margin before exceptional items to improve to 15.0% to 15.5%.

In the first quarter, Oerlikon reported EBITDA falling 38% to 58 million francs, which was above the expectations in a company-compiled consensus of 51 million francs. ($1=0.9655 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below