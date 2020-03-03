Oerlikon posts FY results below consensus, cites tough market conditions

March 3 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon on Tuesday reported full-year revenue and core profit that were below analysts’ expectations, citing challenging market conditions.

Full-year revenue declined to 2.59 billion Swiss francs ($2.70 billion), while earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) dropped to 366 million francs.

Analysts in a company-compiled consensus had expected revenue and EBITDA to come in at 2.61 billion francs and 397 million francs, respectively. ($1 = 0.9579 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)