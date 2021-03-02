Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oerlikon reports 2020 beat on China growth, cost cuts

By Reuters Staff

March 2 (Reuters) - Swiss industrial group OC Oerlikon on Tuesday reported full-year revenue and core profit that were above analysts’ expectations, as sales growth in China and cost-cutting measures partially offset the hit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-year revenue declined to 2.26 billion Swiss francs ($2.47 billion), while operational earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) dropped to 320 million francs, which was above expectations in a company-compiled consensus of 2.23 billion francs and 284 million francs, respectively.

$1 = 0.9158 Swiss francs Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

