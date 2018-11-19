Kroger and Ocado select Monroe, Ohio for first fulfillment center

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S supermarket chain Kroger Co said on Monday that Monroe, Ohio will be the location of its first high-tech fulfillment center with online grocer Ocado .

Kroger struck a deal with the British online grocer in May to ratchet up its delivery business with the construction of robotically operated warehouses to better compete against Amazon.com Inc’s growing grocery delivery business.

Kroger said its first warehouse with digital and robotic capabilities, known as the ‘shed,’ would be built with an investment of $55 million and generate more than 410 jobs. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)