Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 10, 2019 / 6:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Ocado invests 17 mln stg in vertical farming

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - British online grocer and technology company Ocado has invested 17 million pounds ($21.6 million) in the newly emerging vertical farming industry, it said on Monday.

Vertical farming involves the production of food in indoor facilities where crops are grown on a series of levels in a precisely-controlled environment.

Ocado said it has formed a joint venture with vertical farming participants 80 Acres Farms and Priva Holding, and has also acquired a 58% stake in Jones Food Company, Europe’s largest operating vertical farm, based in Scunthorpe, northern England. Together the equity investments will total 17 million pounds.

$1 = 0.7871 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below