LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - About 20 fire engines are still attending a blaze at Ocado’s automated distribution centre in Andover, southern England, a spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Tuesday. He said the service was initially called out at 0244 GMT, meaning the fire has been burning for more than 12 hours.

Asked if the Andover warehouse had sustained serious damage, the spokesman said “probably”. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)