UK online grocer Ocado suffers fire at flagship site

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado said operations at its flagship automated distribution centre in Andover, southern England, were suspended after a fire broke out in part of the site.

The company, which earlier on Tuesday reported full-year earnings, said the fire had affected a proportion of the mechanical equipment at the highly automated centre. It said no one suffered injury.

Ocado has signed deals to sell its technology to a string of major grocers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)