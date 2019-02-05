Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2019 / 1:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK online grocer Ocado suffers fire at flagship site

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado said operations at its flagship automated distribution centre in Andover, southern England, were suspended after a fire broke out in part of the site.

The company, which earlier on Tuesday reported full-year earnings, said the fire had affected a proportion of the mechanical equipment at the highly automated centre. It said no one suffered injury.

Ocado has signed deals to sell its technology to a string of major grocers. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below