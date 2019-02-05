UPDATE 1-UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado suffers fire at flagship site

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British online supermarket pioneer Ocado said operations at its flagship automated distribution centre in Andover, southern England, have been suspended after a fire broke out on one of its grids of robots.

Ocado, founded by three Goldman Sachs bankers 18 years ago, has seen its stock market value almost double over the last year after it struck deals to sell its technology - showcased in Andover - to other retailers wanting online delivery.

The company, which earlier on Tuesday reported full-year earnings, said the fire had affected a proportion of the mechanical handling equipment, or robots, at the highly automated centre.

“A fire started in a section of the ambient grid of our Andover CFC (customer fulfilment centre). The Fire Brigade is on site. All relevant safety measures were carried out as planned and no one suffered injury,” Ocado said.

“Although some orders had already left the warehouse before the incident and will be delivered as normal, Andover suspended operation this morning preventing further fulfilment of orders.”

The Andover plant is Ocado’s third automated warehouse - or customer fulfilment centre as it calls them - and has been instrumental in the firm winning four major overseas partnership deals, including with U.S. group Kroger.

While Ocado’s first two CFCs required humans to load thousands of crates travelling on miles of conveyor belts, Andover has hundreds of robots whizzing around at four metres a second.

Media reports have said Ocado is in talks with Marks & Spencer regarding a possible tie-up but both parties have declined to comment.