Ocado wins new customer in Spain as pandemic drives online grocery buying

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - British online grocer and technology group Ocado said it had signed a new agreement with Auchan Retail to use its technology to develop Alcampo’s online business in Spain, as the pandemic continues to drive the shift to online grocery buying.

Ocado announced the new customer win alongside its half-year results which showed a 20% rise in retail revenue to 1.2 billion pounds in its UK home market in the 26 weeks to May 30, where it operates a joint venture with Marks & Spencer.