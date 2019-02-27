Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 27, 2019 / 7:18 AM / Updated 5 hours ago

UK's M&S seals Ocado tie-up to take food online

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) has agreed a joint venture with online supermarket pioneer Ocado that would give M&S a full online food delivery service for the first time, the companies said on Wednesday.

Under the deal M&S, Britain’s best-known stores group, will buy a 50 percent share of Ocado’s UK retail business for up to 750 million pounds ($994 million).

M&S said it will finance the deal from a rights issue of shares to raise up to 600 million pounds. It will also cut its dividend by 40 percent to “a sustainable level”. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey Editing by William Schomberg)

