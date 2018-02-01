Ocado promotes Luke Jensen to executive director role​

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado has promoted Luke Jensen, the current boss of its Ocado Solutions technology business, to the board as an executive director, it said on Thursday.

Jensen, who joined the group in February 2017, will start his new job on March 1.

The former Sainsbury’s director has overseen the securing of three international partnership deals for Ocado including Sobeys in Canada and Casino in France. Jensen also manages Ocado’s relationship with existing Ocado Solutions client, Morrisons. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Sarah Young)