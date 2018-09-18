FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 6:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ocado sales growth slightly lower, in line with full year guidance

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado said retail sales growth slowed a touch in its latest quarter, though it was in line with the group’s guidance for the full year.

Ocado said retail revenue rose 11.5 percent to 348.6 million pounds ($458.7 million) in the 13 weeks to Sept. 2, its fiscal third quarter, having risen 11.7 percent in the first half.

In July Ocado forecast retail revenue growth of 10-15 percent for the full 2018 year.

Ocado said average orders per week rose 11.4 percent to 283,000, while average order size was flat at 106.26 pounds. ($1 = 0.7600 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

