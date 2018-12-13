Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 13, 2018

Ocado's sales growth edges higher in latest quarter

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado said on Thursday retail revenue grew 12 percent in its latest quarter, in line with its guidance for the year, as it continued to win new customers.

The firm said its retail revenue was 390.7 million pounds ($493.2 million) in the 13 weeks to Dec. 2, its fiscal fourth quarter, having risen 11.5 percent in the previous quarter.

In July Ocado forecast retail revenue growth of 10-15 percent for the full 2017-18 year. ($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

