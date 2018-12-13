UPDATE 1-Ocado's sales growth edges higher in latest quarter

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado said on Thursday retail revenue grew 12 percent in its latest quarter, in line with its guidance for the year, as new capacity helped it win new customers.

The firm said its retail revenue was 390.7 million pounds ($493.2 million) in the 13 weeks to Dec. 2, its fiscal fourth quarter, having risen 11.5 percent in the previous quarter.

In July Ocado forecast retail revenue growth of 10-15 percent for the full 2017-18 year.

Shares in Ocado have risen 126 percent over the last year thanks to four major overseas technology partnerships, including its biggest yet with U.S. group Kroger.

“Although in many respects 2018 has been a transformative year for Ocado, the story has only just begun,” said Chief Executive Tim Steiner, adding that the new year would bring “substantial opportunities”.

Ocado said new capacity it had brought on stream at its robotic distribution centres in Andover, southern England, and Erith, near London, had enabled it to achieve double-digit growth in new customer acquisitions in the fourth quarter.

Average orders per week rose 13.1 percent to 320,000, though average order size did dip 1.0 percent to 104.9 pounds.

Shares in Ocado closed Wednesday at 793.6 pence, valuing the business at 5.43 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7922 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)