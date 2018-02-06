UPDATE 1-Ocado says investment to hold back earnings growth

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado on Tuesday missed forecasts with flat full-year core earnings and said earnings in the 2017-18 year would be held back by investment.

The firm - which has signed three international partnership deals over the last year, doubling its share price - said it made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 84.3 million pounds ($117.8 million) in the 52 weeks to Dec. 3 2017 - below analysts’ average forecast of 90.3 million pounds.

Ocado said earnings in 2017-18 would reflect the fixed costs of its largest ever customer fulfilment centre in Erith, near London, the ramp up of its operations in both Andover, southern England, and Erith, and an acceleration in the development of its platform. Capital expenditure would total 210 million pounds.

The group expects earnings trends “to improve significantly” in the 2018-19 year.

Ocado said that assuming economic conditions remain broadly stable, it was confident of achieving revenue growth in its retail business of 10-15 percent in 2017-18 as it increases fulfilment capacity and grows market share in Britain.

Last month Ocado signed a partnership deal with Sobeys in Canada, while in November it sealed one with Group Casino in France.

It said it aimed to sign further partnership deals “as our recent signings validate our capabilities and the increased channel shift globally.”

Ocado also said on Tuesday it was placing about 5 percent of its equity to increase financial flexibility.

The stock closed Monday at 492.5 pence, valuing the business at 3.15 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7154 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)