LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British online supermarket Ocado said on Monday it plans to establish an office for its Ocado Solutions technology business in the Washington D.C. area of the United States.

It said from April the office will be based in Tyson’s, Virginia, ahead of establishing a permanent location in the Washington D.C. area.

Last year Ocado signed major technology partnership deals with Kroger in the U.S. and Sobeys in Canada. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)