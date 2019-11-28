Britain's Ocado to open first "mini CFC" in Bristol

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British online grocer Ocado plans to open its first mini robotic warehouse, which it calls a customer fulfilment centre (CFC), in Bristol, western England, it said on Thursday.

The facility will be Ocado’s sixth CFC and is expected to go live at the end of 2020 or early 2021.

It will have the capacity for over 30,000 orders per week compared to approximately 85,000 orders per week expected from Ocado CFC 5, currently under construction at Purfleet, east of London.