MOVES-Singapore's OCBC hires former HSBC's Greater China chief Wong in senior role

SINGAPORE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) named Helen Wong, former HSBC Holdings’ Greater China chief, as the head of its newly created global wholesale banking division.

Wong will oversee the bank’s cash management and trade under the transaction banking business as well as the investment banking business, Singapore’s second-largest lender said in a statement on Wednesday.

Wong will also have global responsibilities for all banking relationships with small- and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and financial institutions.

The senior banker, who left HSBC last year after a 27-year stint, was also appointed as a deputy president and would report to OCBC’s Group CEO Samuel Tsien.

Wong, who started her banking career at OCBC Bank in 1984 as a management trainee in Singapore, will join OCBC from Feb 3. OCBC also named Ching Wei Hong, it’s current chief operating officer, as a deputy president. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga, editing by Louise Heavens)