Singapore's OCBC Q2 profit up 22 pct on broad-based business growth

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp , Singapore's second-biggest lender, reported a 22 percent jump in its quarterly net profit, beating market expectations, supported by broad-based growth across its business units.

OCBC's net profit came in at S$1.08 billion ($796 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$885 million a year earlier. That compared with an average forecast of S$988 million from five analysts compiled by Reuters.

The group said its banking, wealth management and insurance operations delivered a strong year-on-year performance, driven by growth in net interest income, fees and commissions, net trading income and profit from life assurance. ($1 = 1.3562 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)