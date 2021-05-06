Singapore lender OCBC Q1 profit more than doubles

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd beat market estimates with a more than doubling of its quarterly profit on Friday, thanks to a robust performance in its wealth management business and a drop in credit allowances.

Net profit for the country’s second-biggest listed lender came in at S$1.5 billion ($1.13 billion) in the quarter ending March, compared with the S$901.9 million average of three analysts’ estimates compiled by Refinitiv, and versus S$698 million in the year-ago period. ($1 = 1.3332 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill)