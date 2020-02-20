Singapore lender OCBC's Q4 profit up 34%, beats estimates

SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd beat market estimates with a 34% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by an improvement in its net interest margin.

The city-state’s second-biggest listed lender’s net profit came in at S$1.24 billion ($885.1 million) versus S$926 million a year earlier, and compared with the S$1.13 billion average estimate of five analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.4010 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Chris Reese)