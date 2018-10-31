Singapore's OCBC Q3 profit rises 12 pct

SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, supported by robust growth in net interest income.

Singapore’s second-biggest listed lender said net profit came in at S$1.25 billion ($902.3 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 versus S$1.11 billion a year ago.

This was slightly higher than the average estimate of S$1.15 billion from three analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. Net interest margin rose 6 basis points to 1.72 percent. ($1 = 1.3853 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)