FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Financials
February 13, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Singapore's OCBC Q4 net profit up 31 pct, cautious on oil and gas sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in quarterly net profit, supported by its wealth management business, and downgraded its exposure to the weak offshore support services sector.

The results from Singapore’s No. 2 listed bank came after top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd matched market estimates with a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit last week.

OCBC’s October-December net profit came in at S$1.03 billion ($779 million), versus S$789 million a year earlier and compared with the S$958 million average estimate of seven analysts compiled by Reuters.

$1 = 1.3227 Singapore dollars Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.