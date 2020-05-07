Financials
May 7, 2020 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore bank OCBC's Q1 profit tumbles 43% to 7-yr low on virus charges

1 Min Read

(Adds milestone, details on credit losses)

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Oversea-Chinese Banking Group’s first-quarter net profit slumped 43% to its lowest level in seven years as Singapore’s second-largest lender more than doubled its loan loss charges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank said on Friday its net profit declined to S$698 million ($494 million) in January-March from S$1.23 billion a year earlier. That was weaker than an average estimate of S$941 million from four analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

OCBC’s provisions for credit losses swelled to S$657 million from S$249 million a year earlier, as it built up buffer for “stresses expected against the recessionary market outlook” and factored in allowances for a local customer in the oil trading sector. ($1 = 1.4132 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below