May 7, 2018 / 12:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore bank OCBC's Q1 profit up 29 pct, tad below estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Net profit of S$1.11 bln vs S$1.18 bln mkt estimate

* Net interest margin expands 5 basis points

* Singapore banks benefiting from strong economy

* DBS and UOB reported forecast-beating results (Recasts story, adds comment from OCBC)

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) posted a 29 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, underpinned by strong growth in net interest income and wealth management, but missed market estimates.

The results from Singapore’s second-largest listed lender followed forecast-beating numbers from DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank. Singapore banks are benefiting from an improving economy and higher local interest rates.

“The group’s income growth was broad-based, loan growth was sustained, assets under management growth continued and allowances were much lower,” CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement.

OCBC’s net profit came in at S$1.11 billion ($832 million) in the three months ended March 31 versus S$861 million a year ago. This was short of the average estimate of S$1.18 billion from five analysts compiled by Thomson Reuters. The year-ago number was restated from reported profit of S$973 million.

OCBC said the changes were a result of Singapore-incorporated companies listed on the Singapore Exchange being required to adopt a new financial reporting framework.

The bank’s net interest margin rose 5 basis points to 1.67 percent. Fee and commission income increased 11 percent, led by a 19 percent jump in wealth management fee income. ($1 = 1.3335 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga Editing by Eric Meijer and Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
