Singapore lender OCBC's fourth-quarter profit falls 9%, hit by lower total income

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore’s second-biggest listed-lender, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, reported a 9% decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, dragged down by a 15% drop in total income in pandemic-hit markets. The bank’s October-December net profit came in at S$1.13 billion ($856.1 million) versus S$1.24 billion a year earlier, and compared with the S$955.9 million average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

OCBC’s net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, dipped to 1.56% from 1.77% a year earlier, as lower interest rates roil the banking sector.

($1 = 1.3199 Singapore dollars)