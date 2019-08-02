UPDATE 1-Singapore's OCBC reports steady Q2 profit; UOB's profit rises 8 pct

(Adds CEO’s comments in para 2 and UOB’s results in last para)

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd reported steady second-quarter profit, while its net interest income rose to a record, driven by growth in loans and margins.

“Loan growth was sustained and Net Interest Margin continued to improve. Fee income rose quarter-on-quarter, led by higher wealth-management fees, with our private banking Assets Under Management climbing to new levels,” CEO Samuel Tsien said in a statement on Friday.

The city-state’s second-biggest listed lender said net profit came in at S$1.22 billion ($886 million) in the three months ended June, versus S$1.21 billion a year ago.

This compared with an average profit estimate of S$1.29 billion from two analysts, according to data from Refinitiv. OCBC said net interest income grew 10 percent to a new high of S$1.59 billion.

Second-quarter profit at smaller lender United Overseas Bank advanced 8% to S$1.17 billion, supported by improvement in both interest and non-interest income, the bank said. ($1 = 1.3769 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)